2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

51,576 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240803
  • Stock #: 6964
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB7HV000538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6964
  • Mileage 51,576 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, NAV, POWER LIFT GATE, BLUETOOTH.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

