2017 Nissan Rogue
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8817032
- Stock #: 6734
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT9HC801446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 80,042 KM
Vehicle Description
FINALLY AN SUV WITH AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS! (0AC OF COURSE)
GREAT FEATURES LIKE HEATED SEATS REVERSE CAMERA BLUETOOTH ETC.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
