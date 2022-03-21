Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

80,042 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

S FINANCE ME!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  7. 8817032
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8817032
  • Stock #: 6734
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9HC801446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6734
  • Mileage 80,042 KM

Vehicle Description

FINALLY AN SUV WITH AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS! (0AC OF COURSE)



GREAT FEATURES LIKE HEATED SEATS REVERSE CAMERA BLUETOOTH ETC.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

