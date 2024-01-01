Menu
Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Stittsville, ON

2017 Nissan Versa Note

93,196 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,196KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP0HL369915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,196 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential 139,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Stittsville, ON
2018 Nissan Kicks SV 84,997 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 75,437 KM $33,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Versa Note