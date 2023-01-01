Menu
2017 RAM 1500

64,038 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION AND MORE!

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION AND MORE!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186416
  • Stock #: 6985-1
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT8HS506592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,038 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE LOW MILEAGE LARAMIE LONGHORN RAM! THIS RECENT TRADE IN HAS ALL THE OPTIONS AND IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

