2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION AND MORE!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
64,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10186416
- Stock #: 6985-1
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT8HS506592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,038 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
