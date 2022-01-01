+ taxes & licensing
613-836-3333
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000! CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE.(does not apply to all vehicles – call for information)
SLT QUAD CAB 4X4, 5.7L V8, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9