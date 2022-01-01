Menu
2017 RAM 1500

125,681 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4X4 SLT

2017 RAM 1500

4X4 SLT

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8114731
  • Stock #: 6560T
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6HS617123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,681 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE.(does not apply to all vehicles – call for information)


SLT QUAD CAB 4X4, 5.7L V8, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

