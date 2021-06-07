Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

115,254 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 7218059
  2. 7218059
  3. 7218059
  4. 7218059
  5. 7218059
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7218059
  • Stock #: 6427
  • VIN: JF2SJEDCXHH570352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6427
  • Mileage 115,254 KM

Vehicle Description

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE WITH HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, REVERSE CAMERA, FOGLIGHTS, ETC!



Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2018 Ford EcoSport N...
 36,518 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 75,784 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry LE
 135,123 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory