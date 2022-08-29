Menu
2017 Subaru Legacy

27,584 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

4dr Sdn CVT 2.5i w/Limited & Tech Pkg

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,584KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9201964
  VIN: 4S3BNCN60H3022292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,584 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5 W-Limited & Tech Pkg features heated front and rear seats, all wheel drive, leather  interior, dual zone air conditioning and heat, sunroof, power windows, mirrors and locks, heated steering wheel, proxiity entry, lane change warning, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, automatic headlights, reverse automatic braking system, fog lights, rear view camera, navigation system, pre-collision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane sway warning, shift pedals, seat position memory function, etc.  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters.

No admin fee and included is an application of Krown Rust Control.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a customer satisfaction 5 star rating.   We are a family owned and operated for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Service: 613-831-7688
