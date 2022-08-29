$26,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
Sales: 613-297-5471
2017 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn CVT 2.5i w/Limited & Tech Pkg
Location
Auto Searchers
3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6
Sales: 613-297-5471
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9201964
- VIN: 4S3BNCN60H3022292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,584 KM
Vehicle Description
This low mileage 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5 W-Limited & Tech Pkg features heated front and rear seats, all wheel drive, leather interior, dual zone air conditioning and heat, sunroof, power windows, mirrors and locks, heated steering wheel, proxiity entry, lane change warning, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, automatic headlights, reverse automatic braking system, fog lights, rear view camera, navigation system, pre-collision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane sway warning, shift pedals, seat position memory function, etc. Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters.
No admin fee and included is an application of Krown Rust Control. HST/Licensing extra. Come out and see why we have a customer satisfaction 5 star rating. We are a family owned and operated for over 30 years.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.