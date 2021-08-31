Menu
2017 Toyota 4Runner

60,369 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

SR5 7 PASS | LEATHER

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7897719
  • Stock #: 6557
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR4H5444953

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6557
  • Mileage 60,369 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




LOADED! HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, 7 PASSENGER.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

