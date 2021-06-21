Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

47,500 KM

Details

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

LE

2017 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7384808
  Stock #: 17CMRY
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK4HU689188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage 2017 Toyota Camry LE features backup camera, air, cruise, tilt, power windows, locks and mirrors, automatic transmission, remote entry, etc.  Immaculate odour free non smoker interior and a clean Carfax report.  We have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo).  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters, excellent brakes and a full set of new tires included.  Factory warranty until march 22, 2022.

 

No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included.  Financing availalble.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  Enjoy  a stree free buying experience from our non commission sales staff.  We are a family operated and owned busines serving the Kanata/Stittsville area for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Service: 613-831-7688
