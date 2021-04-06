Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

80,861 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Limited LIMITED PACKAGE

Limited LIMITED PACKAGE

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853490
  • Stock #: 6366
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH5HS415557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 80,861 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED MODEL!




BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH WITH AN AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY OR 90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY !!



Due to COVID 19, our interactions in person with our customers needs to be as limited and as responsible as possible.  As a result of this and the new way of life that we are adapting to, we have adopted a simple and effective online purchasing experience for our buyers that would prefer to not have to visit our office to purchase a vehicle.



1. Pick your car



2. Contact us for history and condition reports pointing out any areas that are worn dinged scratched etc.



3. Get a live video walk around and virtual test drive of the vehicle.



4. Arrange payment method via bank transfer or online finance application.



5. We deliver your car. - It's really that simple !



You will have the opportunity to assess and test drive the vehicle when it is dropped off, make sure it is as described in the condition report, if not send it back! 



 



  • Most cars sold will have an option for the buyer to purchase a return policy or a 90 day comprehensive warranty to give you peace of mind and confidence with your purchase.  Return Policy and 90 day warranty must be purchased as an option, price varies by make, model, year and mileage.

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

