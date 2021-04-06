2017 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6853490

6853490 Stock #: 6366

6366 VIN: 5TDDZRFH5HS415557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 80,861 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.