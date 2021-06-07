Menu
2018 Acura TLX

65,367 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec A-SPEC

2018 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec A-SPEC

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,367KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7326878
  • Stock #: 6434
  • VIN: 19UUB1F6XJA800766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6434
  • Mileage 65,367 KM

Vehicle Description

A-SPEC, LOADED! HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

