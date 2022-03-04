Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A5

63,922 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A5

Komfort

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1651856105
  2. 1651856116
  3. 1651856125
  4. 1651856133
  5. 1651856142
  6. 1651856150
  7. 1651856159
  8. 1651856168
  9. 1651856176
  10. 1651856189
  11. 1651856198
  12. 1651856206
  13. 1651856213
  14. 1651856230
  15. 1651856241
  16. 1651856250
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,922KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8551325
  • Stock #: 020564
  • VIN: WAUNNAF50JA020564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 020564
  • Mileage 63,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 63,405 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX50
47,977 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 146,921 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory