2018 Audi S5

75,755 KM

Details

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

3.0T Technik

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10326702
  • Stock #: 6961
  • VIN: WAUC4CF52JA0850X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,755 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE TECHNIK PACKAGE! LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER, CAMERAS, ALLOYS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

