$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2018 Audi S5
2018 Audi S5
3.0T Technik
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
75,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10326702
- Stock #: 6961
- VIN: WAUC4CF52JA0850X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,755 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9