7 PASSENGER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C, BLUETOOTH, TINTED WINDOWS, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing.

*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

91,269 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

91,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7JR2750X0

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,269 KM

7 PASSENGER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C, BLUETOOTH, TINTED WINDOWS, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

