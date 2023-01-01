$41,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
2018 Ford E450
2018 Ford E450
Cutaway E450 CUBE VAN
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
134,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9635764
- Stock #: 6902R
- VIN: 1FDWE4F6XJDC26132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 6902R
- Mileage 134,124 KM
Vehicle Description
E450 CUBE - 6.2L V8.
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
ABS Brakes
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9