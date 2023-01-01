Menu
2018 Ford E450

134,124 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

Cutaway E450 CUBE VAN

2018 Ford E450

Cutaway E450 CUBE VAN

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

134,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635764
  • Stock #: 6902R
  • VIN: 1FDWE4F6XJDC26132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 6902R
  • Mileage 134,124 KM

Vehicle Description

E450 CUBE - 6.2L V8.





SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
ABS Brakes
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
