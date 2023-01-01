Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

145,092 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1693576942
  2. 1693576950
  3. 1693576957
  4. 1693576964
  5. 1693576975
  6. 1693576982
  7. 1693576994
  8. 1693577001
  9. 1693577007
  10. 1693577013
  11. 1693577020
  12. 1693577042
  13. 1693577047
  14. 1693577053
  15. 1693577058
  16. 1693577064
  17. 1693577069
  18. 1693577075
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,092KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372056
  • Stock #: B74952
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E55JFB74952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B74952
  • Mileage 145,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 145,092 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 228,900 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 198,321 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory