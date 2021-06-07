Menu
2018 Ford F-150

75,784 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat CREW | LARIAT | SPORT PKG LOADED!

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat CREW | LARIAT | SPORT PKG LOADED!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7211288
  • Stock #: 6423
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJKE27207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,784 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOOADED! HEATED LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, CAMERAS, BLUETOOTH, CUSTOM ALLOYS, OVERSIZE TIRES, 3.5L ECOBOOST,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

