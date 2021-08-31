Menu
2018 Ford F-150

73,282 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Supercrew 4x4 XLT

2018 Ford F-150

Supercrew 4x4 XLT

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7869384
  Stock #: 6441T
  VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC06111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,282 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




COYOTE 5.0L V8, 4X4, SUPERCREW WITH XLT PACKAGE.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

