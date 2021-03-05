2018 Ford F-250

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Reclining Seats

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4th Door Bed Liner Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

