2018 Honda Civic

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086286
  • Stock #: 18CVC
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F9XJH104975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This spotless 2018 Honda Civic Touring features navigation, factory sun roof, leather interior, lane change warning, backup camera, front collision mitigation, heated front and rear seats, dual zone automatic climate control, blind side camera, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, fog lights, voice recognition, factory remote start, proximity keying, push button start, power front seats plus power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, etc.  Immaculate odor free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We guarantee this Civic has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convneince (see last photo).  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters, excellent tires and brakes and factory until May 4, 2023

No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included.  Financing available.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff.  We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

