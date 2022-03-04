Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

53,698 KM

$71,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

** COMING SOON** SRT

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8493876
  • Stock #: 6665
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ2JC289585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,698 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, PANO ROOF, IN EXCELLENT CONDITION.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

