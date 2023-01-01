$47,999+ tax & licensing
613-836-3333
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon RUBICON!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,999
- Listing ID: 9895715
- Stock #: 6914
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG3JW2870X0
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,952 KM
Vehicle Description
RUBICON PACKAGE WITH 220amp alternator StopStart dual battery system Supplemental front seat side air bags Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start ParkView Rear BackUp Camera 4:1 RockTrac heavyduty parttime 4x4 system 4.10 rear axle ratio TruLok front and rear axles Dana 44 M210 wide front axle Dana 44 M220 wide rear axle Electronic swaybar disconnect system Remote keyless entry Transmission skid plate Heavy gauge ALSO HAS NAVIGATION, BODY MATCHED TOP, ALLOY WHEELS, UCONNECT, 8 SPEED AUTO WITH HILL DESCENT.
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
