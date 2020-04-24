Menu
2018 Lexus IS 300

F SPORT AWD IS300

2018 Lexus IS 300

F SPORT AWD IS300

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$36,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,689KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4907811
  • Stock #: 6054
  • VIN: JTHC81D28J5031409
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Red
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM! 



REDUCED PRICING IN EFFECT UNTIL MAY 6TH!



AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


LOW MILEAGE AWD FSPORT LOADED!



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

