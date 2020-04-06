Menu
2018 Lexus RX 350

PANDEMIC PRICING! | F-SPORT 3

2018 Lexus RX 350

PANDEMIC PRICING! | F-SPORT 3

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,946KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4856205
  • Stock #: 6037
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA0JC160621
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM! 



PANDEMIC PRICING IS NOW IN EFFECT!



AVAILABLE 7 DAY RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


BEAUTIFUL F-SPORT 3 PACKAGE! LOADED WITH NAVI BLUE TOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ETC!!





Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

