2018 Lincoln Navigator

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 2 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9730210

9730210 Stock #: 6919

6919 VIN: 5LMJJ2LT8JEL2100X

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 6919

Mileage 40,284 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.