2018 Mazda CX-3

30,384 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
GT COMING SOON!

GT COMING SOON!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206767
  • Stock #: 6750-1
  • VIN: JM1DKFD76J0310015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6750-1
  • Mileage 30,384 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

