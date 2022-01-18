Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

69,565 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

GS

GS

Location

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,565KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151733
  • Stock #: 259762
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L7XJM259762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cargo shade
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

