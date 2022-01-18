2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8151733

8151733 Stock #: 259762

259762 VIN: 3MZBN1L7XJM259762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 259762

Mileage 69,565 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.