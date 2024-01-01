Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S for sale in Stittsville, ON

2018 Nissan Frontier

94,608 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Frontier

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Frontier

S

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1723153002
  2. 1723153002
  3. 1723153002
  4. 1723153002
  5. 1723153002
  6. 1723153002
  7. 1723153002
  8. 1723153002
  9. 1723153002
  10. 1723153002
  11. 1723153002
  12. 1723153002
  13. 1723153002
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,608KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6BD0CT1JN761818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Stittsville, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 142,629 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Avenir for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Buick Envision Avenir 93,926 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Stittsville, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 60,663 KM $20,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Frontier