2018 Nissan Pathfinder

62,250 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

S

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8105659
  • Stock #: RC1237
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MNXJC660521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 62,250 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE.(does not apply to all vehicles – call for information)


AMAZING OPTIONS FOR THE MONEY! 7 PASSENGER SUV WITH AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS! BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS,ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

