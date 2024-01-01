$29,999+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HT3JS174615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7179-1
- Mileage 150,898 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED RAM SPORT QUAD CAB 6.4FT BOX!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Orr Motors
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
2018 RAM 1500