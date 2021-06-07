Menu
2018 Subaru Legacy

77,213 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring TOURING PACKAGE

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring TOURING PACKAGE

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7218062
  • Stock #: 6428
  • VIN: 4S3BNDG62J3032721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6428
  • Mileage 77,213 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD LEGACY WOTH TOURING PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, REVSERE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

