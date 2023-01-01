$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE AUTOMATIC A/C!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
82,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9446122
- Stock #: 6866
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC101000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6866
- Mileage 82,923 KM
Vehicle Description
LE AUTOMATIC, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9