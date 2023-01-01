Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

82,923 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTOMATIC A/C!

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTOMATIC A/C!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9446122
  Stock #: 6866
  VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC101000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6866
  • Mileage 82,923 KM

Vehicle Description

LE AUTOMATIC, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!





Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

