$32,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
41,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8430075
- Stock #: 6656
- VIN: 2T3RFREV3JW732321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 41,762 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
RAV4 TRAIL PACKAGE! CARBON FIBER TRIM, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE, REVERSE CAM, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH ETC!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9