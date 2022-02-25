Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

41,762 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

XLE

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8430075
  • Stock #: 6656
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV3JW732321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 41,762 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.  


RAV4 TRAIL PACKAGE! CARBON FIBER TRIM, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE, REVERSE CAM, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH ETC!



 



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

