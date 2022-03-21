$30,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
Sales: 613-297-5471
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
Auto Searchers
3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6
Sales: 613-297-5471
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8859374
- Stock #: 18R4
- VIN: 2T3BFREV9JW737677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,100 KM
Vehicle Description
This low mileage 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD features backup camera, heated front seats, automatic air conditioning and heat, dynamic radar cruise contol, lane departure warning, cross traffic warning, blind spot monitor, selective all wheel drive, etc. Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo). Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus factory warranty until December 21, 2022.
No admin fee and included is an application of Krown Rust Control. HST/Licensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satifaction. We are a family owned and operated serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 30 years.
Vehicle Features
