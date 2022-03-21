Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

37,100 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

37,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8859374
  • Stock #: 18R4
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9JW737677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD features backup camera, heated front seats, automatic air conditioning and heat, dynamic radar cruise contol, lane departure warning, cross traffic warning, blind spot monitor, selective all wheel drive, etc.  Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo).  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus factory warranty until December 21, 2022.  

No admin fee and included is an application of Krown Rust Control.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satifaction.  We are a family owned and operated serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross Traffic Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Searchers

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 37,100 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Call Dealer

613-297-XXXX

(click to show)

613-297-5471

Alternate Numbers
Service: 613-831-7688
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory