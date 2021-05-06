Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

43,900 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

43,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7086832
  • Stock #: 18SNN
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC1JS951584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 43,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage 2018 Toyota Sienna LE comfort features include heated front seats, dual zone automatic climate control, power sliding doors, backup camera, power windows, locks and mirrors, voice command, rear air and heat, factory roof rack, power driver's seat, remote entry, 8 passenger seating, alloy wheels, etc.  Safety features include front collision mitigation, lane change warning and adaptive cruise control.   Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We guarantee this Sienna has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo).  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus excellent tires and brakes.  Factory warranty until January 18, 2014.

 

No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included.  Financing availalble.  HST/LIcensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  Enoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff.  We are a family owned and operated business serving  the Kanata/Stittsville area for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Searchers

2018 Toyota Sienna LE
 43,900 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE
 47,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry LE
 49,555 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Call Dealer

613-297-XXXX

(click to show)

Sales: 613-297-5471

Alternate Numbers
Service: 613-831-7688
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory