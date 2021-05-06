+ taxes & licensing
This low mileage 2018 Toyota Sienna LE comfort features include heated front seats, dual zone automatic climate control, power sliding doors, backup camera, power windows, locks and mirrors, voice command, rear air and heat, factory roof rack, power driver's seat, remote entry, 8 passenger seating, alloy wheels, etc. Safety features include front collision mitigation, lane change warning and adaptive cruise control. Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We guarantee this Sienna has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo). Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus excellent tires and brakes. Factory warranty until January 18, 2014.
No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included. Financing availalble. HST/LIcensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating. Enoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff. We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area for over 30 years.
