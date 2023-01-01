Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

73,740 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline ATLAS HIGHLINE

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline ATLAS HIGHLINE

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9730213
  • Stock #: 6921
  • VIN: 1V2RR2CA8JC567X00

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 73,740 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLINE TRIM! 8 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

