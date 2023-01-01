$32,999+ tax & licensing
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Highline ATLAS HIGHLINE
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
73,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9730213
- Stock #: 6921
- VIN: 1V2RR2CA8JC567X00
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 73,740 KM
Vehicle Description
HIGHLINE TRIM! 8 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9