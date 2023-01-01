Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

134,178 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline COMFORTLINE WITH LEATHER AND PANORAMIC ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline COMFORTLINE WITH LEATHER AND PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796885
  • Stock #: 6921-1
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM169809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,178 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TIGUAN COMFORTLINE WITH PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MORE!CLEAN TRADE IN JUST ARRIVED, DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE!SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2022 Honda CR-V Spor...
 11,534 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 134,178 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V LX C...
 2,224 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory