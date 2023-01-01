$47,999+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X6
xDrive35i
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
70,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKU2C59K0Z640X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7089
- Mileage 70,446 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE X6 , BLACK ON BLACK, WITH NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER, POWER GATE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
2019 BMW X6