Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

20,087 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 6626723
  2. 6626723
  3. 6626723
  4. 6626723
  5. 6626723
  6. 6626723
  7. 6626723
  8. 6626723
  9. 6626723
  10. 6626723
  11. 6626723
  12. 6626723
  13. 6626723
  14. 6626723
  15. 6626723
  16. 6626723
  17. 6626723
  18. 6626723
  19. 6626723
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,087KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6626723
  • Stock #: 267812
  • VIN: 1GC1KSEY0KF267812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 267812
  • Mileage 20,087 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
4th Door
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2018 Chevrolet Corve...
 27,970 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Camar...
 9,996 KM
$67,888 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX LU...
 49,469 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory