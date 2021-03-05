2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Onstar Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package remote start Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Crew Cab Premium Audio Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4th Door Bed Liner Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

