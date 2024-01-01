$23,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL PACKAGE - AWD - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - 8 SCREEN WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY!
2019 Ford Edge
SEL PACKAGE - AWD - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - 8 SCREEN WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,017 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE IN! SEL PACKAGE - AWD - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - 8" SCREEN WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY! HEATED POWER SEATS AND THE POWERFUL AND SMOOTH 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Orr Motors
Orr Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-836-3333