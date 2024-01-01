Menu
FRESH TRADE IN! SEL PACKAGE - AWD - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - 8" SCREEN WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY! HEATED POWER SEATS AND THE POWERFUL AND SMOOTH 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE! 

**Advertised price is for finance purchase. 
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

2019 Ford Edge

98,017 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

SEL PACKAGE - AWD - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - 8 SCREEN WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY!

2019 Ford Edge

SEL PACKAGE - AWD - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - 8 SCREEN WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY!

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J94KBB97913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,017 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE IN! SEL PACKAGE - AWD - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - 8" SCREEN WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAY! HEATED POWER SEATS AND THE POWERFUL AND SMOOTH 2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Ford Edge