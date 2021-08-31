2019 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 7 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 7869387

7869387 Stock #: 6461

6461 VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBC04673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 31,799 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

