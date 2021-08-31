Menu
2019 Ford Edge

31,799 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

31,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7869387
  • Stock #: 6461
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBC04673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 31,799 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLIS, BLUETOOTH, POWER TAILGATE, REVERSE CAMERA ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

