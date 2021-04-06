Menu
2019 Ford F-150

35,493 KM

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

35,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6897882
  • Stock #: b98103
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E56KFB98103

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,493 KM

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
All Wheel Drive
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4th Door
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

