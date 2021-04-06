$52,888 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 4 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6897882

6897882 Stock #: b98103

b98103 VIN: 1FTFW1E56KFB98103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,493 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Package remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Off-Road Tires Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Additional Features Crew Cab Premium Audio Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels 4th Door Bed Liner Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.