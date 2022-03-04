Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

59,247 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 3.5L ECOBOOST | LARIAT LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 3.5L ECOBOOST | LARIAT LOADED!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 8544977
  2. 8544977
  3. 8544977
  4. 8544977
  5. 8544977
  6. 8544977
  7. 8544977
  8. 8544977
  9. 8544977
  10. 8544977
  11. 8544977
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8544977
  • Stock #: 6671
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E43KFD36604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,247 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L ECOBOOST, 5.5FT BOX, LOADED! CUSTOM FUEL ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF,NAVIGATION, ETC!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2007 - SVFARA SV211 ...
 0 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer XLT
 69,991 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 132,588 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory