2019 Ford F-150
Lariat LARIAT SPORT | SUPERCREW | 3.5L
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
59,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8611409
- Stock #: 6668
- VIN: 1FTEW1E43KFD36604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,247 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED LARIAT, 3.5L ECOBOOST, 5.5 FT BOX, PANO ROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAM, HEATED REAR SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS ETC!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
