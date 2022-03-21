Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

40,857 KM

Details Description Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum DIESEL! PLATINUM SUPERCREW 6.5'

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum DIESEL! PLATINUM SUPERCREW 6.5'

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 8866892
  2. 8866892
  3. 8866892
  4. 8866892
  5. 8866892
  6. 8866892
  7. 8866892
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8866892
  • Stock #: 6746
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E16KFB39123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6746
  • Mileage 40,857 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED PLATINUM WITH ECODIESEL! SADDLE LEATHER MASSAGING SEATS, PANO ROOF, CAMERAS, NAVIGATION, POWER TAILGATE ETC



 



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2018 Ford Explorer 4...
 77,310 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 166,316 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 350 Fs...
 47,235 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory