2019 Ford F-350

45,218 KM

Details Description Features

$83,999

+ tax & licensing
$83,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

XLT DUALLY DIESEL

2019 Ford F-350

XLT DUALLY DIESEL

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976523
  • Stock #: 6925
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT1KEG61O23

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6925
  • Mileage 45,218 KM

Vehicle Description

**COMING SOON** DUALLY DIESEL! POWER WINDOWS LOCKS, A/C, TILE CRUISE, POWER SEATS, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, ETC!SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

