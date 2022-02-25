Menu
2019 Ford Transit

93,918 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-150 ** COMING SOON** T150 LOW ROOF 130 WB

2019 Ford Transit

T-150 ** COMING SOON** T150 LOW ROOF 130 WB

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8418894
  • Stock #: 6651
  • VIN: 1FTYE1ZM4KKA64436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,918 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.  


T150 CARGO LOW ROOF. 130 WHEEL BASE. SOLD CERTIFIED



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

