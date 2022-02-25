$51,999+ tax & licensing
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
T-150 ** COMING SOON** T150 LOW ROOF 130 WB
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
93,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8418894
- Stock #: 6651
- VIN: 1FTYE1ZM4KKA64436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6651
- Mileage 93,918 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
T150 CARGO LOW ROOF. 130 WHEEL BASE. SOLD CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9