2019 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 9 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418894

8418894 Stock #: 6651

6651 VIN: 1FTYE1ZM4KKA64436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 6651

Mileage 93,918 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.