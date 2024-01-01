Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Stittsville, ON

2019 Honda Civic

81,137 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1730835971
  2. 1730835971
  3. 1730835971
  4. 1730835971
  5. 1730835971
  6. 1730835971
  7. 1730835971
  8. 1730835971
  9. 1730835971
  10. 1730835971
  11. 1730835971
  12. 1730835971
  13. 1730835971
  14. 1730835971
  15. 1730835971
  16. 1730835971
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,137KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F51KH001254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,137 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2018 Nissan Micra S for sale in Stittsville, ON
2018 Nissan Micra S 43,215 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate 97,047 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential 26,521 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic