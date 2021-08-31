Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

37,289 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 7868796
  2. 7868796
  3. 7868796
  4. 7868796
  5. 7868796
  6. 7868796
  7. 7868796
  8. 7868796
  9. 7868796
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7868796
  • Stock #: 6543
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H20KH128333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6543
  • Mileage 37,289 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




AWD, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUE TOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA ETC!



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2014 Ford Escape SE
 104,513 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 Fs...
 40,487 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Rapt...
 63,849 KM
$82,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory